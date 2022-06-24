Commonwealth summit should be tackling reparations – Gonsalves

In 2018, Commonwealth leaders agreed that Britain’s Prince Charles should succeed his mother Queen Elizabeth as head of the organization, but some Caribbean member states were not happy about it.

On the fringes of the Kigali summit, St Vincent’s finance minister Camilo Gonsalves told Reuters he had no problem with Charles as a person but was uncomfortable with the symbolism of royal succession.

Charles has not addressed the succession issue publicly. Prince William has said that he cares more about a Commonwealth’s potential to create a better future for its people than who leads it.

According to Gonsalves, the succession plan contradicts the Commonwealth’s claim to be a modern, multinational institution.

“You don’t find that in any other major diplomatic body. And I think it’s an error that perpetuates some of the very unfortunate history of the Commonwealth,” he said.

Painful legacies of British imperialism and participation in the slave trade tend to be avoided at Commonwealth meetings, but Charles unexpectedly addressed them at the Kigali summit on Friday.

According to Gonsalves, reparations should be addressed at the Commonwealth summit.

“We need to use entities like the Commonwealth to move that conversation forward. Certainly, Caribbean countries will discuss it in closed-door meetings, but I think it should be on the agenda.”