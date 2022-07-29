Comrade Ralph Gonsalves to lead ULP in the 2025 elections

On Sunday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said he would lead the party in the next general elections, due by 2025 unless advised otherwise.

Currently serving as the leader of the Unity Labour Party – ULP, the prime minister addressed the issue of leadership transition.

The prime minister told WEFM’s Issue at Hand program that the party’s general secretary informed him there were no other nominations for leadership before the July 31 convention.

“I am a party man; the party organs tell me they are not prepared for the transition. The leadership and rank and file tell me that now is not the time for a transition, so I will continue,” PM Gonsalves said on WEFM’s Issue At Hand Program.

In accordance with the party’s constitution, the prime minister expects Montgomery Daniel to be re-elected as deputy political leader of the ULP.