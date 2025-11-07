Conductor charged with assault after attack on farmer

Conductor Charged with Wounding

On November 5, 2025, police arrested and charged Iran Roban, a 24-year-old Conductor of Byera, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 58-year-old Farmer of Richland Park by beating him about his body with his hands, feet and a bottle.

The offence was committed at Richmond Hill on November 5, 2025. Roban appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on November 5, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2.500.00 ECC with one surety and ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.

He was also ordered not to leave the country without the permission of the court and he is required to report to the Calliaqua Police Station every Thursday between 6am and 6pm. The matter was adjourned to July 14,2026.