Conductor charged with assault, resisting arrest

Conductor Charged Assault, Resisting Arrest and Using of Indecent Language.

On March 26, 2026, police arrested and charged Collin Simmons, a 28-year-old conductor of Brighton, with the offences of assault, resisting arrest, and making use of indecent language.

According to investigations, the accused assaulted a 24-year-old police officer of Fancy by scuffling his uniform and pushing him.

He was also charged with resisting the lawful arrest of a police constable, by pulling away his hand, he being an officer acting in the due execution of his duty.

Lastly, he was charged with using indecent language in a public place, namely Calliaqua Public Road, by saying: “Mon wey de %*$# u dirty my shoes, way the %*$# is money spend for that.”

The offences were committed in Calliaqua on March 26, 2026. Simmons appeared before the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court on March 27, 2026, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The conditions of his station bail continue and the matters were adjourned and transferred to Calliaqua Magistrate Court for March 31, 2026.