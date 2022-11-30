Constable Samuel graduates from UWI Open Campus with Honors

Female Police Officer graduates from UWI Open Campus

Police Constable 993 Tanisha Samuel has added her name to the list of university graduates in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

On October 16, 2022, Officer Samuel graduated from the University of the West Indies Open Campus with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and a Minor in Youth Development with Honors. Samuel who embarked on her educational journey on September 6, 2018 was very jubilant about her achievement.

“I am elated to have graduated from the University of the West Indies Open Campus. My interest in the social development and empowerment of young people, along with my enthusiasm for humanitarian work and youth development, led me to choose this area of study”, said Constable Samuel.

She went on “The journey was indeed a challenging one. However, I was able to maintain my focus simply by recalling my primary objective “If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you.”

Constable Samuel is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Forensic Psychology at Monroe College (King’s Graduate School) in St. Lucia. She is attached to the Criminal Investigations Department.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John and other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, and the SVG Coast Guard Service extend congratulations to Constable Samuel on her academic achievement and wish her the very best in the future.