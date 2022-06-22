Construction of a US$46 million port in Montserrat begins

Following Wednesday’s official ground-breaking, construction of the US$ 46 million Montserrat Port Development Project is underway, which will increase accessibility and improve trade opportunities for the island’s residents.

Approximately £28.3 million (US$36.8 million) of UK aid is being provided through the Caribbean Development Bank’s United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF), and US$9.2 million from the Montserrat government.

This project involves developing climate-resilient port facilities that will enhance port services, increase accessibility to the island, and improve connectivity between the island and the rest of the world. Furthermore, Montserrat will benefit from better access to goods and services, increased economic activity, and increased trade.

CDB’s Vice President, Operations, Mr Isaac Solomon, spoke at the ground-breaking ceremony held at the Montserrat Port Authority in Little Bay. Solomon said, “To prosper in this global environment, countries must be able to trade efficiently.”

Upon completion of the Montserrat Port Development Project, it is expected to provide direct, positive economic benefits through increased employment, improved productivity, and overall improvements to the business environment, Solomon stated.

Mrs Sarah Tucker, Governor of Montserrat, said, “I was very pleased to learn that the UK had increased the funding for the project from £14 million to over £28 million as a tangible demonstration of its continued support for our wonderful island.”

Funding for climate-resilient infrastructure in nine Caribbean nations is provided by the £350 million UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF).

Further Reading

The Government of the United Kingdom has approved a significant increase in grant funding for the Little Bay Port Development Project in Montserrat totalling approximately £28.3 million to provide a safe, climate-resilient harbour, improve accessibility to the island, and substantially expand economic, trade, and tourism opportunities.

This additional funding of approximately £13.9 million builds on existing UK aid of £14.4 million already allocated to the port development project under the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF).

The Minister responsible for the Overseas Territories, the Rt Hon Amanda Milling MP said:

This increased support to Montserrat is a tangible demonstration of the UK’s continued commitment to the Caribbean and to UK Overseas Territories. We see this as an investment in Montserrat’s recovery and revitalisation after suffering devastating hurricanes and volcanic eruptions in recent decades. We are pleased that the new port will include environmentally sound and sustainable climate-resilient measures and look forward to the many ways this pivotal project will improve lives of people in Montserrat.

The Little Bay Port Development Project is delivered through the Government of Montserrat, and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) which manages all UKCIF projects, now totalling almost £350 million.

Background

Montserrat’s economy depends on tourism and the ability to provide safe harbour for both tourist and cargo vessels. Currently, there is no sheltered harbour and access by sea is restricted by sea conditions and the size of the vessel that can be accommodated by the existing jetty in Little Bay

the original capital grant for this project was first approved in December 2017 for £14.4 million and has now been increased to ensure the development of a viable port that meets the need of the people of Montserrat and contributes to sustainable economic development for the UK Overseas Territory. The total project cost is now over £35 million and includes £7.1 million from the European Union through the 11th European Development Fund

the UKCIF is providing almost £350 million in grant funding for 9 ODA -eligible Caribbean Countries or Overseas Territories including Montserrat. UKCIF includes 15 critical economic infrastructure projects which aim to set the foundations for growth and prosperity, reduce poverty, promote gender equality and inclusion, and increase resilience to climate change