Contour launches San Juan, St. Thomas to Dominica flights

Discover Dominica Authority is proud to announce that Contour Airlines will launch new nonstop flights connecting Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Cyril E. King Airport (STT) in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to Douglas–Charles Airport (DOM) in Dominica. These flights will be operated with Contour’s fleet of 30-seat regional jet aircraft, offering passengers extra legroom, complimentary snacks and in-flight service.

This historic milestone marks Contour’s official entry into the Caribbean market, expanding travel opportunities and improving accessibility for residents and visitors across Dominica, San Juan and St. Thomas.

“We’re thrilled to bring Contour’s brand of reliable, comfortable jet service to the Caribbean,” said Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines. “Launching service in Dominica is an exciting step for us and we look forward to making it easier for Dominicans to travel and for visitors to discover Dominica, the Nature Island.”

Contour’s new routes will offer the only non-stop jet service from Dominica to both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. From these points, passengers will be able to book onward connections to destinations throughout the world.

“When I visited St. Thomas, I heard firsthand the desire for a direct connection to Dominica” said Honorable Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica. “With the launch of Contour Airlines’ inaugural service, that vision has become reality. This new link strengthens ties between our islands and opens new doors for tourism, trade and investment. It is a meaningful step toward greater regional connectivity and I am proud that Dominica can be at the center of this progress.”

Hon. Denise Charles-Pemberton, Minister responsible for Tourism, Ports and International transportation, added “We welcome Contour Airlines’ new services from St. Thomas and San Juan to Dominica. This development strengthens connectivity within the region and improves access for visitors, returning nationals and business travelers. We look forward to working with Contour Airlines as part of our ongoing efforts to support sustainable tourism growth and showcase Dominica’s natural and cultural offerings.

Flight Schedule:

Destination Frequency Departure Arrival Start Date Dominica – San Juan Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, & Sundays 9:00am 10:25am Sept. 25th San Juan – Dominica Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, & Sundays 4:15pm 5:40pm Sept. 25th Dominica – St. Thomas Mondays, Wednesdays, & Saturdays 9:00am 10:15am Sept. 27th St. Thomas – Dominica Mondays, Wednesdays, & Saturdays 3:00pm 4:15pm Sept. 24th

Contour Airlines will be the only carrier offering non-stop service between The U.S. Virgin Islands and Dominica.

Virgin Islands Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe expressed enthusiasm about the new direct service to Dominica provided by Contour Airlines, stating, “The U.S. Virgin Islands is thrilled to welcome Dominica as a new direct destination. This added service enhances convenience and flexibility for both residents and visitors, while also strengthening regional connectivity. With improved access, we anticipate increased opportunities for tourism, deeper cultural exchange, and a positive boost to our economy.” Dowe emphasized that this milestone highlights the significance of collaboration in maintaining the Caribbean as a premier travel destination worldwide.

In addition to the non-stop flights between St. Thomas and Dominica, Contour’s flights to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport will provide greater connectivity between Dominica and Puerto Rico and allow travelers the opportunity to connect anywhere in the world.

“We are delighted to welcome Contour Airlines to Puerto Rico with the launch of its new nonstop service between San Juan and Dominica. This represents an important step in recovering intra-Caribbean capacity and reaffirms our government’s commitment to restoring connectivity via the San Juan hub. We look forward to the positive impact this new service will have on tourism, commerce, and the cultural ties that unite our islands,” said the Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Willianette Robles Cancel.