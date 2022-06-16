Copa Airlines resumes Barbados operations after a two-year break

Copa Airlines Panama to Barbados flight has returned with a larger aircraft and a 79 percent load factor.

The flight piloted by Captain Chetwyn Clarke and Captain Marc Holford arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) Inc, today, after a two-year break in service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corey Garrett, Director of the Caribbean and Latin America at Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), emphasized that Barbados was pleased with the return of the airline since Latin America is one of Barbados’ closest continental neighbours, offering the opportunity to grow Barbados’ tourism marketing portfolio, particularly in that market.

“We understand what the focus is. We understand the market and we understand the airline that we are working with. We are happy today to be reporting a 79 per cent load factor coming out of Panama City and we do look forward as we work with the Copa family to maintain that average, year in and year out. What is also notable today is that we have landed a bigger plane than we landed in 2018. And that also now provides further opportunities for Destination Barbados and of course our neighbour Panama, to work from a more commercial or investment standpoint,” he said.

The bigger plane could also lead to increased exportation between Barbados and Panama, creating several new commercial connections as work continues to expand the leisure tourism industry, Garrett said.

The director reported that 15 media personnel boarded the flight with the intent of exploring Barbados for three days. Another group of Latin American journalists will also visit the island soon to promote Crop Over 2022.