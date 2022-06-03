Copa Airlines will return to Barbados twice weekly starting June 15

As of this month, Copa Airlines will return to Barbados, giving the destination a boost from Latin America and its connecting markets.

Through its hub in Panama, Copa Airlines will return to Bridgetown on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning June 15.

COVID-19 forced the airline to shut down service in 2020, along with many other airlines. It serves approximately 80 destinations across 33 countries.

Copa officials recently announced their return to Bridgetown, along with a schedule of twice-weekly flights to St Maarten (Wednesdays and Fridays), starting June 1.

Recently Senator Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport, reported that she anticipated increased bookings to Barbados this summer, with increased flights from several destinations.