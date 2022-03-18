Coral Jet – Bermuda-based airline takes shape

A new airline flying from Bermuda could take off later this year.

Coral Jet has submitted an application to the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority for an air operator’s certificate.

The company has also advertised for pilots to be based in Bermuda.

An advertisement looking for pilots of A320 single-aisle planes to join a new start-up in Bermuda called Coral Jet was posted on Aviation Jobs. It reads: “Coral Jet, a new start-up in Bermuda, is currently looking for experienced A320 Captains.”

It adds that applicants should be “willing to relocate to Bermuda”.

A website with the domain name Coral Jet displays the Coral Jet logo under the words “coming soon” with “Airline Flights and Tickets to Bermuda – Official Site” on the URL tab.

But a spokesman for Duke Aviation Holding Company, a major shareholder in Coral Jet’s parent company, declined to give details on when the airline would start operations.

He said: “Management focus right now is on obtaining the AOC from the BCAA. We think it would be most appropriate to talk once that milestone has been reached.”

Canada-based aerospace company Flyht said Coral Jet would serve the Caribbean, United States and Canada, and had plans to increase its fleet.

The site said Coral Jet would partner with Flyht – a supplier of business and safety intelligence – in a contract expected to generate about $760,000, and that work to install its technology would begin early in the second quarter of this year.

Flyht announced this week that it would be supplying a future fleet of seven A319/320 aircraft for Bermuda Aviation Asset Management, doing business as Coral Jet.

Lawrence Scott, the Minister of Transport, announced the plan in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

He said that if the business got off the ground it would mean more jobs and opportunities for Bermudians, as well as a greater opportunity to determine what destinations would be available.