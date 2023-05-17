Cory Glasgow, man with Vincy roots, launches Private Jet Charter Company

From Medical Sales To Luxury Aviation: How Cory Glasgow Launched A Private Jet Charter Company.

Taking a leap of faith can be frightening, but it’s the only way to reach new heights. Cory Glasgow, CEO of JetWaze, did exactly that, and he’s got an inspiring story.

Originally from Brooklyn, Glasgow has carved a niche for himself in the luxury aviation world. His unyielding commitment to his business has earned him stellar clientele, including Serena Williams and Jamie Foxx.

Travel Noire caught up with Glasgow to discuss his professional transition, where he’s taken his clients, and some of his favorite places to travel.

TN: Can you tell us what you did before you started JetWaze?

Cory Glasgow: Prior to starting my private jet charter company, I was in the medical sales world. I worked in the operating room with orthopedic spine and neurosurgeons as an implant and device rep. My job was to ensure the safe and effective use of my company’s surgical tools and implants by the physician and his operating room staff.

TN: Working in the medical field is noble work, but it sounds like it came at a price.

CG: Yes. After having my first child, the long hours in the operating room began to wear on me. I continued to miss out on milestone events with my son. I would often have surgeries on the weekends that caused me to miss his sporting events. I wanted a better quality of life and something with more autonomy.

TN: Your passion for planes predates JetWaze. But did social media play a role in furthering that interest?

CG: An Instagram account promoted empty leg flights on private jets. Curiosity caught me, so I decided to do some industry research. I was fascinated by what I found when I started studying the world of private aviation.

TN: The transition must have been difficult, right?

CG: Jumping into this industry isn’t as difficult as it might sound. However, to be successful, you’ll need more than an iPhone, and a social media page with a bunch of cool pictures. I spent countless hours learning the ins and outs of the industry, the different categories of aircraft, and identifying which planes could travel to certain destinations.

TN: As anyone who works with the public knows, building trust is essential. When you’re in the luxury travel sphere, you may encounter exacting clients. Who is your favorite client?

CG: I would have to say Serena is my favorite. She’s just been so personable and down to earth given her status as a global superstar. I aim to exceed all of my clients’ expectations. But because she and I work together often, I’ve grown accustomed to her personal in-flight preferences and can provide a tailored experience.

TN: What does an average day look like for you?

CG: A typical day for me starts after I make breakfast and take my son to school. Once I’m back in the office, I handle emails and follow up with flight requests. I try to hit the gym for an hour and a half, but even then my phone is in hand, and I’m either texting with clients or putting in flight requests.

After the gym, I typically grab lunch, then work on social media posts and brand content. The rest of the day is dedicated to prospecting new clients, or putting together itineraries for existing and upcoming trips.

However, there are travel days when I meet with clients at the airport prior to their departure. I’ll fly to their city and bring them their preference of breakfast, lunch, or dinner. When possible, I like to be there to greet my clients, and make sure their experience with JetWaze has been a seamless and memorable one.

TN: Where have you taken people on the planes?

CG: Everywhere! My clients have flown to places such as Mexico (Cabo, Cancun, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta), Europe (France, Italy, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Spain), Israel, South America (Brazil and Argentina) and the Caribbean.

TN: What has been your general experience in the travel sphere prior to your move into luxury travel? Where have you traveled, and which destination is your favorite?

CG: My experience prior to venturing into luxury travel has been pretty positive. I love traveling and, as weird as it sounds, I love planes, so I actually look forward to every aspect of the travel experience.

My parents are from the Caribbean so I’ve been to quite a few Caribbean Islands. St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and The Bahamas. I’ve also done Puerto Rico and The Dominican Republic a few times. The only place in Europe I’ve traveled to thus far is Spain.

Overall, my favorite place to visit is the Caribbean, nothing beats the relaxing atmosphere and laid-back vibes you feel down there.

Cory’s dad is from St Vincent while his mom hails from Grenada.