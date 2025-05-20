Court rules in Buenano’s favour in case against CDC

Gonzales v Canouan Development Corporation Ltd

1. In 2000, Mr. Buenano visited Canouan, a Caribbean island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

2. In 2006, he purchased a newly built three-bedroom villa, “Golf Villa 3” (GV3), for $3.5 million, part of an exclusive luxury development.

3. In 2015, Mr. Buenano agreed to sell GV3 to CDC. He claims that a side letter triggered a payment of $750,000 from CDC in 2017, which CDC disputes.

4. In June 2023, Mr. Buenano applied for summary judgment.

5. CDC did not present factual evidence and contested the evidence of Ms. Felix, leading to her cross-examination.

6. Mr. Pignataro, who owned Golf Villa 4, negotiated a sale price of $4.2 million with Mr. Buenano, indicating a reduction in price.

7. On September 24, 2015, draft agreements, including the side letter, were exchanged between the parties.

8. The side letter is pivotal, referencing the 2015 Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) and the payment structure.

9. Key disputes arose regarding the valuation of GV3 and the interpretation of the side letter.

10. In 2017, a global settlement involving CRDL and Mr. Pignataro’s companies included GV3, with an alluded value of $6 million for GV3.

11. CDC contended that the $6 million figure was not reflective of GV3’s market value.

12. The market value of GV3 increased from $3.5 million in 2015 to $5.8 million in 2017, according to expert valuation.

13. The side letter’s language and the context of the agreements were crucial in interpreting the parties’ intentions.

Issues:

1. Whether the side letter triggered the payment clause and what the appropriate interpretation of its terms is.

2. Whether the valuation of GV3 at $6 million was appropriate and reflective of its market value at the time of the transaction.

3. The admissibility and sufficiency of evidence regarding legal fees claimed by CDC.

Holding:

The court found in favor of Mr. Buenano, concluding that the side letter was triggered, and that CDC owed him $712,723.84.

Reasoning:

Interpretation of the Side Letter:

The court determined that the language of the side letter, in conjunction with the surrounding circumstances, supported the notion that the payment clause was indeed triggered by the sale of GV3.

Valuation of GV3:

Expert testimony confirmed that GV3’s market value had risen significantly, and the court accepted this evidence as credible, dismissing CDC’s claims of a lesser market value.

Legal Fees Dispute:

The court found that CDC failed to provide sufficient evidence for the claimed legal fees. The absence of documentation led the court to conclude that CDC likely did not incur these costs.

The court emphasized that the drafting errors in the side letter had no significant impact on its interpretation, and the mechanism for determining payments was clear and commercially sensible.

Conclusion:

Judgment was awarded to Mr. Buenano for the sum of $712,723.84. The court indicated its willingness to hear further submissions on any unresolved matters.