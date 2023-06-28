Courts SVG donates 15-inch Bluetooth speakers to Crime Prevention Unit

Courts SVG Limited has enabled the Crime Prevention Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to provide greater service to the general public.

On Thursday, June 22, 2023, Ms. Jeanelle Jean, Country Manager of Courts SVG, presented Sergeant Syon Shoy, Chairman of the Crime Prevention Unit, and Executive member Sergeant Sharon John-Phillips with a rechargeable pair of wireless 15-inch Bluetooth LED speakers.

Ms. Jean stated that Courts SVG is delighted to be partnering with the Crime Prevention Unit for the Carnival Crime Prevention Exhibition Showcase 2023, which will be presented with the theme: Building Resilient Communities through Crime Prevention.

Sergeant Shoy praised Courts SVG for their gracious donation and for collaborating with the Crime Prevention Unit to educate the public about crime prevention measures so that they are not susceptible to criminal activity during carnival season.

The Crime Prevention Exhibition Showcase will be held this Friday, June 30, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in front of the Central Police Station.

Source : RSVGPF