COVID-19: Barbados records Over 5,000 persons in isolation

A total of 536 people, 227 males and 309 females, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, January 14, from the 2,424 tests carried out by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

The cases comprised, 105 persons under the age of 18, and 431 who were 18 years and older.

There were 102 people in isolation facilities, while 5,079 were in home isolation.

The death toll stands at 269.

The public health laboratory has carried out 500,252 tests since February 2020 and recorded 34,961 COVID-19 cases (16,320 males and 18,641 females).

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 157,426 (70 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of persons who are fully vaccinated is 145,760 (53.8 per cent of the total population or 63.8 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older. (BGIS)