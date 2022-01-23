Jamaica says COVID has been identified in 75% of communities

SOURCE: CMC — Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, is reporting that the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is now in 75 per cent of communities across the island, with 828 hospital admissions.

Addressing a recent COVID Conversations Digital Press Conference, the CMO said over the past two weeks the number of deaths has been climbing and warned that persons should not regard the omicron variant of the virus as only “mild”, as “it still causes severe illness”.

She noted that the delta variant might be among the population, and with 95 per cent of persons on COVID beds unvaccinated, there is a need for an increase in the rate of vaccination.

“This certainly means that persons need to get vaccinated, because vaccination will prevent severe illness, decrease hospitalisations, and will decrease the number of persons with poor outcomes,” the CMO said.