COVID-19 Vaccines administered to children aged 5-11 in Guyana

Parents of children ages 5-11 years, on Saturday, took the opportunity to get their children vaccinated, as the Guyana Ministry of Health began its vaccination campaign for children in this age cohort.

Guyana, on June 6 received a shipment of 52,800 doses of specially formulated Pfizer vaccines for children, ages 5-11 years old, a donation from the Government of Spain.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony , noted that based on the response to this shipment of vaccines, the government has a backup plan in place to access another 60, 000 doses.

“This was an event we were planning for a long time; we had anticipated that we would have been able to access these vaccines for a while now, but there were lots of challenges, getting vaccines for this age group because, there is a global shortage of these types of vaccines, we were, however, very pleased when we approached the government of Spain that they readily agreed to donate these pediatric doses to us,” Dr Anthony told members of the media.

He noted that permission slips will be given out to schools through a collaboration with the Ministry of Education, and schools with a larger percentage of parents agreeing to have their children vaccinated will be visited.

This will make the most beneficial use of time, and more children will be vaccinated.