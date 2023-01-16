The Ministry of National Mobilisation and the Ministry of Economic Planning wishes to inform the general public of the COVID RELIEF BURIAL GRANT programme which will be conducted this week.

The programme is catering to Households where a family member has died from COVID-19 during the period October 2021 to present.

The application period is scheduled from Monday 16th to Friday 20th January 2023. The process is taking place at the Social Protection/Welfare Office in Kingstown.

Persons wishing to apply are required to take to the office the following documents:

National ID card National ID card for the deceased relative Death certificate for the deceased relative Receipt of proof of payment to the funeral home for burial

The office of the Social Protection Department is located directly opposite the Post Office in Kingstown.