CPSO, CARICOM mourns passing of Don Wehby

CPSO mourns the passing of Don Wehby, Jamaica and Caricom Private Sector Icon

The Caribbean Private Sector Organization (CPSO) joins the business community of Jamaica and the wider Caribbean region in mourning the passing of Mr. Don Wehby, former Group Chief Executive Officer of GraceKennedy Limited and esteemed member of the CPSO. Mr. Wehby passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the age of 62.

A consummate corporate leader, Mr. Wehby was a true visionary whose monumental work epitomized and significantly furthered the vision of private sector-led regional growth. His passion and leadership were instrumental in driving successful business integration within CARICOM, and between the region and key international markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and Central America.

His transformative leadership at GraceKennedy from 2011 to 2025 more than doubled the company’s revenue and extended its footprint throughout the Caribbean and across several global markets. Through strategic mergers, acquisitions, and regional integration, he advanced a model of Caribbean business that was both globally competitive and deeply committed to the ideals of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) including promoting cross-border trade, and facilitating the free movement of goods, services, capital, and people.

Beyond his remarkable corporate achievements, Mr. Wehby made significant contributions to national public service in Jamaica, and to regional development. He served as a Government Senator and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, and he received Jamaica’s Order of Distinction (Commander Class) in 2017 as well as the Order of Jamaica, the country’s fourth-highest honor, in 2024. This year, he was also slated to be inducted into the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica’s Hall of Fame in October.

Don Wehby’s legacy will remain a guiding light for Caribbean enterprise, integration, and transformation for generations to come. The CPSO extends its deepest condolences to his wife, Hilary, his three children, Stephanie, Nicholas, and Abigail, and the entire GraceKennedy family.