Cuba, once renowned for its sugar cane, produced only about half the sugar it hoped to this season, and authorities acknowledged they would not be able to meet their international commitments.

The sugar industry is in crisis, Dionis Pérez, the chief communications officer at Azcuba, the agency regulating sugar production on the island, told reporters Wednesday. “This year, we have harvested 53% of the sugar.”

According to Economy Minister Alejandro Gil, who spoke at the end of last year, the plan was to harvest 911,000 tons of sugar this year, which concluded in May. By the percentage given by Pérez, the production was around 482,000 tons.

It is half the 800,000 tons harvested in 2020-2021 and the lowest harvest figure in at least 100 years. Cuba produced up to 8 million tons of sugar each year in the 1980s.

According to Perez, this season’s low production was affected by a shortage of herbicides and fertilizers, a delay in starting sugar mills, and even a lack of oxygen – which had been hoarded by the health sector to fight COVID-19 – needed to repair breakages. The U.S. sanctions also resulted in a lack of fuel and spare tires, he said.

Sugar production today cannot be compared to that in the 1980s, he said. I had 150 (sugar) mills then, and now I have 56. “Fifty-four of them were active, and only 35 contributed to the harvest.”

In 2002, half of the island’s 150 mills were shut down, and in subsequent years, more were dismantled amid falling sugar prices. Many of the old facilities date back to the 1950s, before the Cuban revolution. The sugar cane fields were reduced and thousands of jobs were lost.

According to Pérez, higher sugar production is not expected next year as the same problems will persist and authorities plan to reduce the number of sugar mills used to 26. A conference on sugar and cane derivatives will be held next week.

He said this season’s production will meet internal demand for 500,000 tons but not the 400,000 tons per year contracted with China.

“We’ll have to renegotiate,” he said.