CSF urges students to apply for Caribbean stem olympiads 2026

The Caribbean Science Foundation is urging students who are between 13 and 21 years of age, and from CARICOM and CARICOM Associate Countries, to apply NOW to participate in the fourth annual Caribbean STEM Olympiads (CSO). Please share this email and the flyer below with principals, teachers, coaches, students and other interested persons.

In the CSO, individual competitors and teams from schools, clubs and associations are invited to compete at three different age levels for platinum, gold, silver and bronze medal certificates along with cash prizes in the following three categories:

(a) Robotics & Electronics Systems Olympiad

(b) Computer Coding Olympiad

(c) Math Olympiad

Application Forms and Deadlines

Detailed information on the CSO events as well as the initial registration form (Form 1 – Personal Registration) can be found at caribbeanscience.org/cso. The final registration deadline is 30 November 2025. However, Robotics & Electronics Systems Olympiad teams who are seeking financial aid to purchase parts must register early (by 28 September 2025). The preliminary CSO elimination events will take place in mid to late December 2025, and the finals will take place during 12 – 18 January 2026.

Information Sessions

To aid competitors in preparation for their Olympiads, the CSF will run three Informational Sessions for students, teachers, principals, coaches and parents at the recurring Zoom meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86884952617 on Sundays at 7:00 pm AST on the following dates:

14 September 2025

12 October 2025

16 November 2025

The information sessions will: