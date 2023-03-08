CTU, UPU sign Agreement to digitize Caribbean postal systems

The Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) and the United Nations Universal Postal Union (UPU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and promote digital transformation in postal services in the Caribbean region.

The MoU was signed by the heads of both organisations, Mr. Rodney Taylor, Secretary-General of the CTU and Mr. Masahiko Metoki, Director General of the UPU.

Under the terms of the MoU, the CTU and the UPU will collaborate to promote and carry out the deployment of the UPU’s Digital Readiness for E-commerce assessment in the Caribbean in order to contribute to the harmonisation of the region’s digital transformation agendas.

The aim is to provide seamless end-to-end e-commerce and e-government services throughout the Caribbean Region.

Speaking from the UPU headquarters in Bern, SG Rodney Taylor stated, “The partnership between CTU and UPU will be a crucial element in promoting digital transformation and e-commerce in the Caribbean region. We believe that the deployment of the UPU’s initiatives will greatly benefit the citizens and businesses in the region.”

The MoU will also explore the adoption of the UPU’s sponsored “.POST” top-level domain within the postal sector in the region in order to enhance the authenticity and cybersecurity of the associated services provided by the UPU.

The parties further agreed to the implementation of the UPU’s Connect.post initiative in the region with a view to ensuring complete internet access of all of the region’s post offices.

Importantly, the collaboration will greatly assist in the CTU’s efforts to bridge the digital divide and promote digital inclusion in the Caribbean and to provide opportunities for growth and development in the postal and telecommunications sectors.

The CTU and the UPU are committed to working together to achieve their shared goals and objectives, so as to ensure the people of the region benefit from the opportunities offered by their nations becoming digital economies.

The aim of the UPU is, among others, to secure the organisation and improvement of postal services and to promote the development of international collaboration and technical cooperation.

The CTU looks forward to deepening ties with the UPU through the execution of this important MOU.

Source : CTU