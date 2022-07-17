CUBA: 11 million residents are at an increased risk of dengue fever

Cuban Health Minister Carilda Pena Garcia has expressed concern over the spike in mosquito-borne Dengue Fever because three out of four serotypes present in Latin America and the Caribbean are in Cuba.

There is an increased risk of hemorrhagic dengue if a person contracts more than one strain of the disease.

Garcia notes that Dengue fever is not just a Cuban problem, as more than two million Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya cases have been detected in the Americas over the past few weeks.

Due to the rainy season and mosquito life cycle, Cuba has seen an increase in Dengue cases since May and June.

It is expected that the trend will continue until the end of November.

According to Dr Madelaine Rivera, who leads the anti-vector fight at the Health Ministry here, 71 Cuban municipalities have reported a spike in Dengue Fever.