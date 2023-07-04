Cuba Invests in Vincentian Students Education with 21 Scholarships

Republic of Cuba Grants 21 Scholarships to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG)

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was on Tuesday 27th June 2023 granted a total of 21 scholarships by the Republic of Cuba. The scholarships that are for the 2023/24 academic year, are available for Vincentian students to pursue graduate and postgraduate studies at Cuban universities. The areas offered are as follows:

7 scholarships for Medicine

4 scholarships for postgraduate Medical Studies (for graduates in Cuba)

1 scholarship for Stomatology

7 scholarships in Nursing

1 scholarship in Engineering

1 scholarship in Health Technology

Interested persons are invited to contact the Public Service Commission for information on the application procedure.

The Republic of Cuba continues to support Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in our development agenda and this generous gift of 21 scholarships is the latest example of their contribution to our development in education.

The proactive, principled foreign policy of the Government of SVG continues to produce benefits for our people, and we extend our gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of Cuba for their continued assistance.

Contact the Public Service Commissions for more information.

Source : OPM SVG