Sunday, June 26

Cuba and Egypt to discuss cooperation in science and technology

Editorial Staff
Cairo, Jun 22 (Prensa Latina) Egypt and Cuba discussed issues regarding innovation and scientific research cooperation, the Cuban ambassador in El Cairo, Tania Aguiar, said on Wednesday.

On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat heaped praise on her meeting with Yasser Refaat, Deputy Minister of Higher Education in charge of Scientific Research, and Walaa Mohamed, from the Financial Authority for Innovation, Science and Technology.

During the meeting we were able to identify opportunities for collaboration between both countries, she stressed.

Aguiar was received last week by the Egyptian Higher education and Scientific Research Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffa, with whom she debated on higher education cooperation and scientific research issues.

