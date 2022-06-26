On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat heaped praise on her meeting with Yasser Refaat, Deputy Minister of Higher Education in charge of Scientific Research, and Walaa Mohamed, from the Financial Authority for Innovation, Science and Technology.

During the meeting we were able to identify opportunities for collaboration between both countries, she stressed.

Aguiar was received last week by the Egyptian Higher education and Scientific Research Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffa, with whom she debated on higher education cooperation and scientific research issues.

Cuba and Egypt to discuss cooperation in science and technology

