Cuba Condemns Double Standards Respecting Human Rights

On Friday, Juan Antonio Quintanilla, Cuban ambassador to the UN, rejected the double standards and selectivity when treating human rights, shown once more during the special sessions of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) celebrated for treating the current situation of Ukraine.

The diplomat stressed the manipulation of the matter for political endings, shown by the resolution approved with a marked imbalance on the situation in Ukraine. Quintanilla explained his abstention in the representation of the Island during the voting process to support the resolution, saying that the Council has not yet issued resolutions on serious facts such as extrajudicial executions, the imposition of unilateral coercive measures, and criminal blockades against entire peoples, as well as the establishment of concentration camps and torture.

“This has not been allowed by many of those who today demand immediate action in the face of the events in Ukraine,” he noted at the session. The lawmaker highlighted that the resolution violates the basic principles of respectful dialogue, non-selectivity, and non-politicization that should guide the work of the Council.

The Caribbean Island continues to stand for a diplomatic solution to the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia, where both parties could achieve violates the basic principles of respectful dialogue, non-selectivity, and non-politicization that should guide the work of the Council remarked the legislator.

Quintanilla underlined Cuba’s commitment to International Law and the UN Charter during the session.

“We defend peace in all circumstances and we oppose, without ambiguity, the use or threat of the use of force against any State. We are committed to international humanitarian law and call on all parties to protect the population, their property, and civilian infrastructure,” he stated.

Quintanilla said in addition that as a matter of principle, Cuba’s government stands in the position of the Non-Aligned Movement against resolutions and mandates to be imposed against nations.