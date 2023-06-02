Cuba to boost special needs education in St Vincent : Minister King

Curtis King, Minister of Education, said special needs education in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) will soon be boosted by a Cuban specialist who will come here to assist local educators with teaching differently abled persons.

At a recent event, King stated that a statement of intent was signed with the Cuban government to enhance educational cooperation, with a special focus on special needs education in SVG.

The minister stated that they hope the Cuban expert will visit the state before December 2023 to work with local educators to redesign our special education program so that it can provide better service than what is currently available.

As King previously stated, the Ministry of Education has established a team comprised of two individuals educated in special needs education.

“In terms of how we relate to children with special needs in terms of their education, we have come a long way.” I’d like to remind you that some parents used to hide their children who needed special education in the past. We will continue to support and encourage those parents.”

King stated that no child should be left behind, whether they reside in the city or the country, whether they are male or female, or whether they are able or differently able.