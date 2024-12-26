Cuban Leaders and Citizens Unite: A Call to End the Economic Suffocation

The Cuban people marched demanding an end to the blockade and the removal of Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. A march for the honor and dignity of the country.

More than 500,000 Cubans from the capital, representing the entire country, marched this Friday along the Havana boardwalk in front of the US Embassy The Cuban people took to the streets to raise their voices against the blockade imposed by the US government. The Havana seawall was once again filled with Cubans fighting for their rights and for a sovereign country with unwavering principles, despite the difficulties.

The Cuban people gathered at the Anti-Imperialist Tribune, with the presence of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and other members of the country’s government.

In the first block of the march, representing their people, were parliamentarians from the National Assembly of People’s Power, who hours earlier had concluded their ordinary session, in days of contributing debates on the problems, aspirations and challenges of the country.

Speaking to his compatriots, the Cuban president recalled that the current American administration, which as of December 20 has exactly one month left in the White House, “has done nothing to move away from the line of reinforced blockade and economic suffocation of Cuba, which was left as a legacy by the Republican administration that returns to the Oval Office in January.”

The President of the Republic stressed that there are numerous statements by personalities from the United States and other parts of the world, demanding that President Biden use his power to at least remove from that spurious list “the name of a nation that should never have been on it.”

Pointing out Cuba as a State that supposedly sponsors terrorism – the president asserted – “is at the very least false and immoral, wherever the accusation comes from, but it is doubly so when the accusation comes from American territory, where paramilitary groups that organize, promote and finance terrorist actions against social and economic structures in Cuba are currently training.”

“No American leader can classify Cuba as a terrorist state,” he stated categorically in his vibrant speech.

Later, Díaz-Canel considered that “the permanence of Cuba on that list and the intensification of the blockade policy are ruthless actions towards the Cuban people, which must cease now.”

“The United States’ attempt to undermine the dignity of this people, by means of the club, has been destroyed today, with this concentration and combative march, which demonstrate how high the honor of our Homeland continues to be,” said the Cuban President, and hundreds of thousands of flags were waved high.

Slogans echoed in the distance: “overthrow the blockade”, “we are not terrorists, take us off the list”, “down with the blockade”, and many others demanding the end of the blockade and, therefore, respect for Cuba and its sovereignty.

In the voice of the President of Cuba, the feeling of an entire people could be heard, convinced that if the United States persists in its efforts to undermine our sovereignty, independence and socialism, it will only find rebellion and intransigence. “Every administration that has tried has been survived by the Cuban Revolution, and that will continue to be the case.”

The people of the capital marched for an hour and 45 minutes along the Malecón, a street that belongs to all Cubans. It was a march for life, honor and dignity. It was a march for the future of this Giant people, who continue to spread joy, confidence and optimism, even in the midst of adversity.