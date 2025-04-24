Cuban Resident in SVG Participates in International Health Forum

The Cuban resident of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Juan Carlos González Dalmau, Bachelor of Science, participated virtually in the I Forum of Cubans Residents Abroad linked to the Health Sector, which was held within the framework of the V International Convention Cuba Health 2025.

The event, organized in a hybrid, in-person and virtual format, by the Ministry of Health (MINSAP) in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba (MINREX), was a conducive space for participants to exchange on topics associated with improving the national health system in Cuba.

The main speeches of the Forum were in charge of the Minister of Health of Cuba, Dr. José Angel Portal Miranda and the Director General of Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Outside the Cuban Chancellor, Ana Teresita González Fraga.