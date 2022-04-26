Cuba’s tourism sector experiences an exponential reactivation

According to Cuba’s Economy Minister Alejandro Gil, his country received 313,908 foreign tourists during the first quarter of the year, which indicates a gradual recovery of this economic sector.

He estimated that foreign visitors increased from 12,552 in March 2021 to 128,159 in March 2022 as a result of the epidemic being controlled on this Caribbean island.

The tourist activity has been growing each month so far this year. Everything indicates that tourism will also be more dynamic in April,” Gil said during a ministerial meeting.

64,712 foreign tourists visited Cuba in the first four months of 2021. According to the National Office of Statistics and Information of Cuba (ONEI), this figure represents just 6 percent of 983,099 tourists who visited the island in the same period in 2020.

As a result of the pandemic, tourism fell by 60 percent between 2020 and 2021, when only 573,944 international travelers visited Cuba. If the goals set by President Miguel Diaz-Canel are met, the Cuban economy will receive US$1.1 billion for the entry of 2.5 million visitors in 2022.

This Caribbean country reopened its borders in mid-November 2021, after the closure forced by the pandemic. Currently, tourism represents the second-largest item of the Cuban gross domestic product (GDP) and the second-largest source of foreign currency.