New signage for SVG Police Headquarters donated by ‘Problem Child’

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is the recipient of a new signage for the Central Police Station, according to Cultural Ambassador and musical icon Shertz “Problem Child” James.

The signage was presented to Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mr. Enville Williams, by Jamila James, sister of the Cultural Ambassador, at a brief handover ceremony held at the Central Police Station in Kingstown on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Ms. James said, “I am here to present this sign to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force on behalf of Shertz “Problem Child” James. He is very happy to have been given the opportunity to donate this signage. I wish to thank the media and Right Stuff for working with us. Problem Child wanted to donate this signage for independence and they came through for us.”

Upon accepting the signage, the Commissioner thanked Shertz “Problem Child” James, his sister, and family for the generous donation on behalf of the RSVGPF. He stated that donations of this nature positively affect youth. According to the Commissioner, Mr. James, through his music and lifestyle, has been a role model to the youth. The Commissioner encouraged Mr. James and other citizens to continue to play a pivotal role in the lives of our nation’s youths to influence positive change.

In attendance were Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Frankie Joseph; Assistant Commissioners of Police, Christopher Benjamin, Leonard Fergus, and Trevor Bailey; Officer in Charge of Central Division, Superintendent Kamecia Blake; and Head of the Public Relations and Complaints Department, Superintendent Junior Simmons.