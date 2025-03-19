Parents demand action amid reports of violence at CW Prescod

A number of parents are expressing profound dissatisfaction regarding what they perceive as inequities confronting children at CW Prescod primary school.

Although the challenges faced by each parent vary, one reported that last Wednesday, a child was stabbed in the face with scissors by another child.

The parent informed St Vincent Times that the victim required stitches and will soon need to undergo surgery for a tooth that was dislodged due to the incident.

The parent indicated that both students are in the third grade, typically aged between 7 and 9 years.

“What makes me mad is that the child is yet to be removed from the school. I will be removing my child from school due to concerns about her safety, as some of these children are already displaying criminal intent, and the school authorities are not taking appropriate action.”

The irate parent conveyed to St Vincent Times that, in the preceding week, an alternate student had inserted a pencil into another child’s eye; she asserts that this occurrence also transpired in grade 3.

The St Vincent Times was unable to secure a statement from the school authorities.