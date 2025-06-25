CWI/WIPA Honours 1975 World Cup Legends

1975 World Cup winners to receive US$10 000 from CWI

The 8th edition of the CWI/WIPA Awards reached a powerful crescendo on Sunday, June 22, 2025, as Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) delivered an unforgettable and emotional tribute to the pioneers of West Indies cricket — the legendary 1975 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup-winning team.

Hosted in the elegant Trident Ballroom at the Wyndham Grand Barbados, the evening was a heartfelt celebration of regional pride, sporting greatness, and enduring legacy.

The ceremony paid homage to the squad that reshaped the cricketing world 50 years ago. With a tribute rich in history, nostalgia, and Caribbean spirit, the event honoured the unmatched legacy of the 1975 champions — the first-ever winners of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The segment featured rare archival footage, compelling storytelling, and thunderous standing ovations, as surviving team members or their families were presented with commemorative medallions and exquisitely crafted mahogany sculptures. These one-of-a-kind pieces — carved from 25-year-old, aged Barbados mahogany — were designed by award-winning artist Reginald Medford, with each sculpture reflecting the unique identity and contributions of the recipient.

CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow delivered a moving tribute, honouring the heroes whose victory sparked a golden age in West Indies cricket. He stated:

“Tonight, we honour our giants. Those present — including Sir Viv Richards, Lancelot Gibbs, Collis King, Deryck Murray, Sir Andy Roberts, Alvin Kallicharran, those whose were unable to be here, and the incomparable Sir Clive Lloyd — and we also salute those who have passed, such as Roy Fredricks, Keith Boyce, and team manager Clyde Walcott. You were not just cricketers. You were revolutionaries.”

Dr. Shallow also announced a financial token of appreciation:

“In addition to the medallions and objets d’art you will receive tonight, I am pleased to share that, on behalf of the CWI Board, each of our icons in attendance will be gifted US$10,000.”

He acknowledged the support of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in making the gesture possible and added:

“This is by no means your value to cricket, but a small expression of our deep gratitude.”

In a stirring moment, Sir Clive Lloyd presented a special gift to President Shallow on behalf of the 1975 team — a striking portrait of the World Cup-winning squad. The artwork was commissioned from acclaimed Barbadian fine artist Shane Eastmond, grandson of the late Antiguan cricket great, Sir Sidney Walling.

Veteran broadcaster and commentator Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira was also recognized for his longstanding service and contribution to the game.

Forming part of the weekend of activities, the CWI Board of Directors also held a significant and interactive meeting earlier in the day. With a shared view of improving team performances, the Board engaged in frank discussion about the challenges currently facing West Indies cricket and emphasized the importance of an inclusive, collaborative, stakeholder-driven approach to rebuilding success. The conversation was enriched by the presence of a distinguished delegation of cricketing legends — Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Andy Roberts, Deryck Murray, and Alvin Kallicharran — who offered invaluable insights and reflections drawn from their era of dominance.

As past and present players, cricket officials, and dignitaries looked on, the spirit of 1975 was reignited — a vivid reminder that the heartbeat of Caribbean cricket has long echoed across the global stage.

More than a celebration, the 50th anniversary tribute served as a rallying call to today’s generation — to honour the legacy by forging new paths of greatness.