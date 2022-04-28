CXC delays CSEC and CAPE exams by three weeks

CXC, the Caribbean Examinations Council, has announced a three-week delay in the exams this year.

Registrar and CEO Dr Wayne Wesley says exams will begin on Monday, May 23, and results should be available by late August or early September.

SBAs are also being extended by two weeks from June 30, 2022, for both CAPE and CSEC.

It was also decided that broad topics would be released to candidates.

CXC acknowledges COVID-19’s impact on the education system in general and on CXC’s regional examination schedule.

CXC® held a press conference today following the conclusion of a Special Joint Meeting of the School Examinations Committee (SEC) and Council regarding the administration of CXC® exams in May to June 2022.