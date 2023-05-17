CXC initiates an investigation into possible Mathematics leak

CXC® is aware of the concerns that the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC®) Math Paper 02 which was written today (Wednesday, 17 May 2023) was leaked.
This matter is of great concern to the organisation, investigations have commenced and a definitive statement will be made once the investigation is completed.
In the meantime, candidates can rest assured that this matter is being treated with the highest urgency.
Source :
I hope the exam can be written over because it reached all over and was unfair.
Really and truly, I can’t write over that exam; the suffering was so great that I thought that I would have died in there.
Maybe we need to start a petition for them to use paper one.