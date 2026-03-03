CXC, Jamaica host key forum on future of learning

Caribbean Education Leaders to Meet in Jamaica on Learning in the Digital Age

Over 300 education stakeholders from across the Caribbean, including Ministers of Education, will gather in Jamaica this March to discuss teaching, learning, and assessment in the digital age. The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) and Jamaica’s Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information have partnered to facilitate this timely regional education conference and ministerial forum between 16 and 19 March at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

Both CXC® events, originally set for October 2025 on Jamaica’s north coast were disrupted by the passage of Hurricane Melissa. Dr Nicole Manning, CXC’s Director of Operations, is grateful for the sustained interest in the conference, which is designed to deepen regional collaboration on how best to navigate the prevailing digital environment for greater learning outcomes in the Caribbean.

“CXC® is facilitating this meeting of the finest minds in Caribbean education at a time when the region is seeking to scale efforts to equip in-school learners with electronic devices, adapt to generative Artificial Intelligence, and embrace electronic-assessment and teaching via online modalities, continued Dr Manning.

In the meantime, Dr Eduardo Ali, Pro-Registrar and Deputy CEO of CXC®, who is spearheading the organising of the Ministerial Forum, also pointed to CXC’s ongoing work with regional employers to plan for future educational needs and skills for the region under its Skills and Employability Signaling System for CXC® Qualifications

Development. CXC® will sign a landmark Partnership Engagement Agreement (PEA) with the Consortium of Caribbean employer groups at the Ministerial Forum.

“As global open education systems evolve, it is critical that we factor in the counsel and inputs of our employer stakeholders to effectively implement an integrated approach for the teaching and assessment of our learners in our digital environment”, noted the CXC® Pro-Registrar.

The inaugural CXC® Regional Education Conference and Ministerial Forum has been endorsed by Senator Dr The Honourable Dana Morris Dixon, Minister of Education, Skills, Youth And Information, who will be a keynote speaker during the four days of meetings. “Jamaica welcomes this timely conference by CXC® with our fellow educators from across the region. The goals of this regional meeting are in alignment with Jamaica’s TREND education strategy, where the use of ICTs within the education system is a key pillar to achieve our national goals for world class education and training, and a technology enabled society”, said the Minister.

Among the featured speakers and presenters at the CXC® Conference and Ministerial Forum will be Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, the Chairman of CXC® and Deputy Chair of Council, Dr Marcia Potter, Dr Wayne Wesley, CXC® Registrar, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, Vice Chancellor, University of Guyana, Dr Luz Longsworth, Senior Corporate Director, Sandals Corporate University and former Principal and Pro-Vice Chancellor, UWI Global Campus, Ms Alison Drayton, Assistant Secretary General- Human and Social Development, CARICOM, and from the Commonwealth of Learning, Professor Peter Scott, President and CEO and members of his team.

In addition to the partnership support by Jamaica’s Ministry of Education, the Regional Education Conference is being sponsored by Stephen Austin & Sons Ltd, Hachette Learning, Vretta Inc., WizdomCRM Caribbean Ltd., and the Association of Chartered Accountants (Caribbean).