CXC says CSEC Math paper 2 breach originated in Jamaica

CXC’s registrar Wayne Wesley on Friday said Jamaica was the source of the leak of the CSEC Math Paper 2 from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), which was written on May 17.

CXC stated in a press conference on Friday that the examinations body has concluded its investigations and, using enhanced security measures, was able to identify both the country from which the intrusion originated and the specific examination centre involved.

According to him, the breach was widespread and many people had access to the information.

“We would have to investigate further to determine the extent, but it was extremely prevalent throughout the region. “However, identifying the source of the leak was crucial for us,” the registrar said.

Students who have already completed the Math Paper 2 will not be required to rewrite the assignment, but their grades will be determined using a modified method.

Students’ ratings will be determined by an evaluation of Papers 3 and 1.

He stated that this decision was communicated to regional education ministries on Friday.