CXC will not postpone exams scheduled for next month

Despite calls from local and regional teachers’ unions, the Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says it has no intention of postponing its exams scheduled to begin next month.

According to CXC’s public relations and marketing officer, Folayan Taitt, the exam schedule was determined following an agreement reached at the council meeting in December 2021.

According to her, adjusting the schedule would destabilize the regional consensus.

From May 2 to June 10, students will sit the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), while from May 2 to June 3, they will take the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).

In June, the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence will be held, followed by the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment on May 12 and 13.

Additionally, the Council disclosed that the Vocational Qualification assessments will take place between May and July and that the exact dates will vary among individual participating territories.