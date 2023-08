One of St. Vincent’s Cultural Ambassadors, Darron Andrews, donated items valuing over XCD $7000 to the Maternity Ward of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital last Friday.

The donation included blankets, baby bottles, baby bags, baby oils, wash cloths, a wall clock, rash creams, baby brushes, baby shoes, baby onesies,combs, and other items.

The Minister of Health, St. Clair Jimmy Prince were among health officials to witness the handing over of items.