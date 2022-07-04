Deadly shooting in Bermuda

Police arrested four young men over the weekend after an early-morning shooting in the village of Flatts left a teenager dead and another young man hospitalised.

Police named the dead man as 19-year-old Letrae Doeman, who was found in the car park of a guest apartment building and died a short time after the shooting. A 20-year-old man is still in hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

It was the island’s sixth murder of the year — four of them from gunshot wounds.

Acting Detective Inspector Jason Smith said the four men who were arrested – all in their late teens and early 20s – were in police custody while inquiries continued.

He said reports indicate that the men were at an event at Bailey’s Bay Cricket Club before the shooting, but there was no suggestion at this time that an altercation took place at the club.

The detective said police were “open-minded” about whether or not the incident was gang-related.

Doeman was a pupil at Victor Scott Primary School in February 2011 when he and his classmates were invited to write about their feelings on gun violence.

Many of the children lived in a neighbourhood where multiple shootings had happened, and some were personally affected.

Sophia Iris, who was their teacher at the time, said she wanted her pupils to have a platform and a “way to be heard”.

“I think the police should shut down the guns and all the gunmen need to stop shooting and put away the guns and throw them in the trash,” said Doeman.