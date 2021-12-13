Video: 7 Decomposed Bodies Found In Boat Drifting Off Grenada

Grenada police are investigating the discovery of a vessel containing dead bodies which were found drifting between Carriacou and Pettie Martinique.

The islands are dependencies of Grenada.

Media reports say the vessel was towed to Carriacou on Sunday night.

Grenada police, on Monday 13 December, issued a statement on the discovery. See below video.

Boat of Dead Bodies Intercepted Off Grenada

Officers assigned to the Northern Division responded to a report of a drifting vessel in the vicinity of Gun Point, Carriacou, on Sunday, 12 December 2021.

The boat was retrieved and toured to Harvey Vale by the Grenada Coast Guard, where seven (7) adult male bodies were discovered in a decomposed state.

Specialized units of the force are presently analyzing personal effects and devices found onboard the vessel, following which a comprehensive update will be provided.

Bodies Found This Year In Caribbean Waters

The discovery of dead bodies aboard vessels at sea is not unique to the region.

In May 2021, a boat with 15 dead bodies was found drifting off the waters of Tobago, while the human remains of 20 persons were recovered from a vessel on 23 June floating near the Turks and Caicos.