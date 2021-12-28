Denver: Gunman kills four, injures three, including police officer

The suspect fled to Lakewood, about 10 minutes away, and there killed another person at a business around 6 p.m.

Officers again found his car and exchanged gunfire and the suspect fled on foot to a nearby Hyatt hotel, where he shot the desk clerk and a responding cop.

The suspect was eventually shot and killed, but Lakewood Police Department spokesman John Romero would not specify if he had been shot by a police officer.

The officer was still in surgery during Monday night’s press conference and a spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department did not immediately return a request for updates from the Daily News Tuesday morning.