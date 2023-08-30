Desmond ‘Undertaker’ Davis, Veteran Montserrat Calypsonian, has died

Veteran Montserrat Calypsonian Desmond Desi “Undertaker” Davis has passed away.

In a social media statement today, the Montserrat Arts Council confirmed his death.

Undertaker is a Calypso Monarch who has performed all throughout the Caribbean.

The Montserrat Arts Council paid respect to and honored Undertaker for his contributions to calypso.

“His lighthearted approach to the art form and distinct style will be sorely missed and cannot be compared to any other.” May his soul find peace and rise to glory. “Knowing a calypsonian and performer with such unique skills was truly a blessing,” the council added.