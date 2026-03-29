Despite high traffic, SVG missing out on yachting revenue

“SVG Missing Out on Yachting Revenue”- Tourism Minister Says

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, Dr. The Hon. Kishore Shallow, believes St. Vincent and the Grenadines is not fully capitalising on the economic benefits of the yachting sector, despite a significant number of vessels passing through its waters.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s “Face to Face” programme on Wednesday, March 25, Dr. Shallow revealed that an estimated 36 percent of yachts in the Eastern Caribbean travel through the country. However, he noted that many of these vessels are not being serviced locally, resulting in loss of revenue as they move on to other destinations.

The Minister said improving marina development and strengthening infrastructure to accommodate yachts is now a priority, as the Government works to increase visitor spending and enhance the overall tourism product.

Minister Shallow also stressed that maintaining a balance between tourism growth and environmental protection remains a key priority for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Shallow noted that while increasing visitor numbers is important, it must not come at the expense of the country’s natural resources. He explained that tourism development must be approached in a way that is both environmentally and economically sustainable.

The Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to promote environmentally responsible practices within the sector, including waste management and recycling initiatives, noting that long-term success depends on preserving the country’s natural environment while generating revenue.