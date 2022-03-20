IEA recommends Car-free Sundays and working from home 3 days a week

Car-free Sundays in cities, working from home up to three days a week and using cost-efficient public transport – are just some of the recommendations made by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to the world.

The 10-point action plan aims at cutting back on oil consumption “in the face of the emerging global energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

According to IEA estimates, the actions it suggests, should they be implemented globally, could help reduce oil consumption by 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) within four months, which would be equivalent to more than half of Russia’s exports.

It is estimated that the world consumes nearly 100 million barrels daily.