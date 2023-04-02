Diabetic care centre officially opens in East Coast Demerara, Guyana

The East Coast of Demerara’s Lusignan Diabetes Comprehensive Centre has been formally opened to diabetes patients in the surrounding areas.

It will give diabetic patients a holistic approach to care and prevent the emergence of irreparable problems.

As part of the ministry’s effort to reduce the number of fatalities linked to noncommunicable diseases, foot care management, eye care screening, laboratory testing, heart care management, endocrinology, kidney care, radiology services, dietary and mental counselling, and physiotherapy and rehabilitated services will be provided.

The center will also provide laboratory testing for all health facilities along the east coast corridor while also serving as a teaching facility for medical workers in diabetes care.

During his feature address, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony stated that this project is aimed at reducing the number of fatalities due by noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes.

“We’d like to demonstrate for another year or so… We’ll conduct an evaluation to determine whether this has been effective, if it is minimizing diabetes problems… if it is delaying in some situations. We want to evaluate everything, and if we see that everything is working as we want, this model will be copied in other parts of our country,” Dr. Anthony stated.

He also stated that more programs aimed at different sorts of noncommunicable diseases will be implemented.

