Dickon Mitchell to be sworn in as Grenada’s new Prime Minister

Young Attorney at Law Dickon Mitchell, 44, has been declared the next Prime Minister of Grenada tonight.
Mitchell has said that he won the majority of seats in Thursday’s election after defeating Prime Minister Keith Mitchell.
According to preliminary results of the general election from the Parliamentary Elections Office, the NDC copped 9 out of the 15 seats.
The NDC posted the following on its Facebook page:
“We are overwhelmed with gratitude and stand humbled before the Lord our God and you, the people of Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique.
Thank you from the bottom of each and every one of our hearts. This victory is not ours, but yours.
Now, the hard work begins, but, first, join us TONIGHT at 9 pm at La Sagesse Playing Field for a special victory celebration.
Together, we are moving Grenada FORWARD!”