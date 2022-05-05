Direct rule over the BVI is yet to be decided by the UK

UK Overseas Territory Minister Amanda Milling will meet with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Secretary Lizz Truss in the coming days to discuss whether the UK will impose direct rule on the British Virgin Islands to address governance issues identified in a recent Commission of Inquiry (COI) report.

Milling wrapped up her meetings with elected BVI officials and Governor John Rankin yesterday before heading back to London.

In a video statement, Milling said the territory is now facing some challenging times given the recent arrest of Premier Andrew Fahie, BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard and her son Kadeem Maynard in Miami on drug trafficking, crimes coupled with the governance issues raised in the COI report.

“I spent the last few days listening to how you feel about these events. We discussed the recommendations from the report and I heard what you think is needed, which is putting the best interest of the people of the BVI at the heart of any future decisions,” she said.

“Action is needed now to strengthen the foundations of the territory. Deliver a better public service, maintain a strong and resilient economy and create better opportunity for the people of the BVI.”

“As I return to the UK, I have a lot to consider. I will share the feedback from the range of individuals and groups that I have met with with the Foreign Secretary and we will discuss what steps to take next.”

Milling noted that action is needed to urgently address the issues raised in the COI report so that public funds can be used to better the lives of islanders and not enrich a few.