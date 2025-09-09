Discover Dominica holds tourism festival promotion in St. Maarten

The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) successfully concluded a promotional mission in St. Maarten from September 2–6, 2025, generating significant visibility and strengthening anticipation for the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF), scheduled for October 24–26, 2025.

The mission featured a press conference on September 3 at Infinity Restaurant, Oyster Bay Resort, broadcast live on selected media outlets in St. Maarten and Dominica. The event highlighted Dominica’s attractions, WCMF highlights and included appearances by St. Maarten-based festival artists.

In addition to the press conference, DDA representatives conducted several press interviews across leading radio and digital platforms. These interviews further amplified Dominica’s tourism message and positioned WCMF as a premier regional cultural event.

Community engagement was also a key component of the mission. On September 5, Dominica Night at Tj Cassava Coal Pot attracted an enthusiastic audience with a live performance by WCMF artist Rohie. The free cultural showcase immersed attendees in Dominican music and reinforced the festival’s regional appeal.

The promotional activities were led by Public Relations and Communications Specialist Monelle Alexis and Marketing Executive Markerah George, who engaged with media, partners and the public throughout the week.

“St. Maarten embraced Dominica with warmth and enthusiasm,” said Alexis. “The response from both media and the public demonstrates the strong regional connection to our culture and the growing excitement for the World Creole Music Festival.”

The DDA extended its appreciation to media outlets, tourism partners, artists and the St. Maarten public for their collaboration. The organization will continue its regional promotional campaign in the coming weeks to drive visitor arrivals to Dominica.