Doctors discover ovary, uterus and cervix in man undergoing operation

Doctors operating on a father-of-three’s ‘hernia’ were shocked to discover the bulge actually contained a testicle and female genitalia.

The 67-year-old, who was born with only one descended testicle, went to hospital in Kosovo complaining of swelling in his groin that had lasted a decade.

Surgeons inspected the 15cm by 10cm mass, only to detect uterus, cervix, fallopian tube and ovary, as well as his missing testicle.

Doctors diagnosed the married man, who otherwise had normal male genitalia, with Persistent Mullerian duct syndrome (PMDS) – an extremely rare condition that occurs when men also have female reproductive organs alongside their penis and scrotum.

It is unclear how common the condition is, but only 200 cases have been reported in medical literature.

All foetuses develop the beginnings of a womb, known as the Mullerian duct, which breaks down in the early development of males. But in very rare cases this does not happen, leading to some boys to be born with both sets of reproductive organs.

Symptoms of the condition include undescended testicles and hernias in the groin, but female organs are not usually discovered unless surgery is performed to treat the mass.

The case was revealed in the journal Urology Case Reports by medics working at the University of Prishtina in Kosovo.

The patient had been suffering from a lump for 10 years that would get bigger when he stood up or coughed, but flattened when lying flat. However, it is not clear if he had had the lump since birth.