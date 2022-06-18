Dominica: Alleged kidnapper of 12yro girl dies from gunshot wound

Keyan Alexander, who allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old Dominican school girl, succumbed to a gunshot wound after police captured him on Saturday afternoon.

Keyan Alexander, 31, died after being shot by police, Dominica News Online reports.

Earlier today, Alexander, who abducted 12-year-old Kernisha Etienne over a week ago, died of a gunshot wound, according to the publication.

The body of Alexander was brought into the Lyndhurst Funeral Home around 3:30 p.m., a member of staff told Dominica News Online.

According to the publication, police on the island said the 12-year-old girl is still missing.